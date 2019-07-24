Surevest Inc. Sells 60,000 Shares of Nutanix Inc (NASDAQ:NTNX)

Surevest Inc. reduced its stake in Nutanix Inc (NASDAQ:NTNX) by 60.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 60,000 shares during the quarter. Surevest Inc.’s holdings in Nutanix were worth $1,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Nutanix by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,000,669 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $790,238,000 after purchasing an additional 2,179,982 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Nutanix by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,515,550 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $132,677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110,780 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Nutanix by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,633,279 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $99,380,000 after purchasing an additional 45,994 shares in the last quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Nutanix in the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,031,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Nutanix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,947,000. 60.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $214.00 price target (up from $206.00) on shares of VMware in a research report on Friday, May 31st. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on Nutanix to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut HENGAN INTL GRP/ADR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $137.00 price objective (up from $105.00) on shares of Okta in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Odeon Capital Group initiated coverage on Nutanix in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Nutanix has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.58.

NTNX traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.48. 3,277,647 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,626,335. The firm has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of -14.49 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.35. Nutanix Inc has a 52-week low of $24.34 and a 52-week high of $63.38.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The technology company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.96) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $287.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.20 million. Nutanix had a negative net margin of 41.47% and a negative return on equity of 127.35%. Nutanix’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.21) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Nutanix Inc will post -3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Nutanix Company Profile

Nutanix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. Its solution addresses a range of workloads, including enterprise applications, databases, virtual desktop infrastructure, unified communications, and big data analytics.

