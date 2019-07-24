Surevest Inc. Sells 9,719 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Surevest Inc. decreased its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,449 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,719 shares during the quarter. General Mills comprises 1.2% of Surevest Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Surevest Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $2,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in General Mills in the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,406,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in General Mills by 92.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,431,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652,275 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in General Mills by 469.2% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 953,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,653,000 after purchasing an additional 785,927 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in General Mills by 42.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,965,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,734,000 after purchasing an additional 584,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in General Mills by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,715,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,725,000 after purchasing an additional 477,759 shares during the last quarter. 69.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get General Mills alerts:

Shares of NYSE GIS traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $52.71. The stock had a trading volume of 1,613,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,627,359. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $53.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The company has a market capitalization of $31.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.77. General Mills, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.42 and a twelve month high of $54.74.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 27.67% and a net margin of 10.39%. General Mills’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. General Mills’s payout ratio is 60.87%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GIS shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on General Mills from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Bank of America set a $120.00 target price on Walmart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Guggenheim upped their price target on General Mills from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price target on General Mills from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, UBS Group set a €83.00 ($96.51) price target on Schneider Electric and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.66.

General Mills Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

Featured Article: What does a market perform rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.