SurModics (SRDX) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

SurModics (NASDAQ:SRDX) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 31st. Analysts expect SurModics to post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter.

SurModics (NASDAQ:SRDX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $22.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.01 million. SurModics had a negative net margin of 2.07% and a positive return on equity of 6.35%. On average, analysts expect SurModics to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

SurModics stock opened at $39.29 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $521.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.18, a P/E/G ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.22. SurModics has a 1-year low of $38.06 and a 1-year high of $82.35.

In other SurModics news, CEO Gary R. Maharaj sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.95, for a total transaction of $204,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 152,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,232,794.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $631,450 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SRDX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Phoenix New Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Alteryx to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Lake Street Capital set a $75.00 price objective on shares of SurModics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Weyco Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 13th. Finally, Barrington Research set a $64.00 price objective on shares of SurModics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.25.

SurModics Company Profile

Surmodics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical devices and in vitro diagnostic technologies to the healthcare industry in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Medical Device and In Vitro Diagnostics. The Medical Device segment designs, develops, and manufactures interventional medical devices primarily for the peripheral vascular market; and offers surface modification coating technologies to enhance access, deliverability, and predictable deployment of medical devices, as well as drug delivery coating technologies to provide site-specific drug delivery from the surface of a medical device for the coronary, peripheral, neuro-vascular, urology, and other markets.

