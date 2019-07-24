Svb Leerink Weighs in on H. Lundbeck A/S-‘s FY2023 Earnings (OTCMKTS:HLUYY)

H. Lundbeck A/S- (OTCMKTS:HLUYY) – Equities research analysts at Svb Leerink raised their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of H. Lundbeck A/S- in a research report issued on Monday, July 22nd. Svb Leerink analyst M. Goodman now forecasts that the company will earn $3.07 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.05.

H. Lundbeck A/S- (OTCMKTS:HLUYY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $644.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $605.33 million. H. Lundbeck A/S- had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 33.35%.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Zogenix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.00.

OTCMKTS HLUYY traded up $0.45 on Wednesday, reaching $38.86. The company had a trading volume of 3,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,555. The firm has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.15 and a beta of -0.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. H. Lundbeck A/S- has a 1-year low of $37.75 and a 1-year high of $73.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.97.

About H. Lundbeck A/S-

H. Lundbeck A/S engages in the research, development, production, and sale of pharmaceuticals for the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders in Europe, North America, and internationally. The company's principal products include Abilify Maintena for schizophrenia; Brintellix/Trintellix to treat depression; Northera for treating symptomatic neurogenic orthostatic hypotension; Onfi for Lennox-Gastaut syndrome; and Rexulti to treat depression/schizophrenia.

