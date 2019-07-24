Swedbank Grows Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Swedbank boosted its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,892,309 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,688 shares during the quarter. Swedbank owned about 0.05% of Pfizer worth $125,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Pfizer by 69.6% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 819 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Ruggie Capital Group bought a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Pfizer by 182.6% during the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,153 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Ironwood Financial llc boosted its position in Pfizer by 91.0% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 2,229 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pfizer stock traded down $0.43 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,036,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,359,800. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $238.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.64. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.26 and a 1-year high of $46.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.19.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $13.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.01 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 27.48% and a net margin of 21.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 2nd will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 48.00%.

PFE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $5.00 target price on Maxar Technologies and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Green Brick Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Solaredge Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $35.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley set a $17.00 target price on BOX and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $119.00 target price on shares of Continental in a research report on Tuesday. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.47.

In other news, EVP Frank A. Damelio sold 153,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.09, for a total value of $6,753,882.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 489,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,588,536.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Pfizer Inc acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $850,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

