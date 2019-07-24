Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) Shares Sold by Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust of NJ

Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust of NJ reduced its stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,000 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust of NJ owned 0.08% of Synchronoss Technologies worth $269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Synchronoss Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,694,000. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in Synchronoss Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $851,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in Synchronoss Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Synchronoss Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,096,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Synchronoss Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Synchronoss Technologies alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on SNCR. ValuEngine cut Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Roth Capital began coverage on Translate Bio in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded 2U from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Synchronoss Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.92.

NASDAQ SNCR traded up $0.10 on Wednesday, reaching $7.76. The stock had a trading volume of 3,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 509,090. The company has a market capitalization of $325.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.90 and a 12-month high of $8.56. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.56.

Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The software maker reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $88.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.37 million. Synchronoss Technologies had a negative net margin of 67.57% and a negative return on equity of 76.17%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Synchronoss Technologies news, CFO David D. Clark sold 20,878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.91, for a total value of $165,144.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 30.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Synchronoss Technologies Company Profile

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc provides cloud, digital, messaging, and Internet of things platforms, products, and solutions worldwide. Its products and services include cloud-based sync, backup, storage and content engagement capabilities, broadband connectivity solutions, analytics, white label messaging, and identity/access management that enable communications service providers, cable operators/multi-services operators, original equipment manufacturers with embedded connectivity, and multi-channel retailers, as well as other customers to accelerate and monetize value-add services for secure and broadband networks and connected devices.

Read More: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Synchronoss Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchronoss Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.