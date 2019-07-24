Synnovia (LON:SYN) Hits New 1-Year Low at $82.00

Shares of Synnovia PLC (LON:SYN) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 82 ($1.07) and last traded at GBX 83 ($1.08), with a volume of 49742 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 83 ($1.08).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.84, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.37 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.58.

About Synnovia (LON:SYN)

Synnovia PLC develops and produces film packaging, specialist sacks and pouches, and industrial consumer components. It offers hydraulic hose mandrels and hose films; plastic bearings and assemblies, and technical moldings; creasing matrices, rubbers, and printing accessories; sacks, bags, liners, and films; polyethylene films; and pouches.

