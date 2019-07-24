T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS) Shares Bought by KAMES CAPITAL plc

KAMES CAPITAL plc raised its holdings in T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 18.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 31,768 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,001 shares during the quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc’s holdings in T-Mobile Us were worth $2,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TMUS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in T-Mobile Us in the fourth quarter valued at $627,109,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile Us by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,472,941 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,691,080,000 after buying an additional 2,601,725 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile Us by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 6,623,746 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $457,701,000 after buying an additional 1,610,535 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile Us by 225.9% during the 1st quarter. AJO LP now owns 1,412,252 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $97,587,000 after buying an additional 978,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile Us by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,423,089 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $443,835,000 after buying an additional 927,635 shares during the last quarter. 32.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TMUS stock opened at $79.68 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $76.34. T-Mobile Us Inc has a twelve month low of $57.89 and a twelve month high of $80.93. The firm has a market cap of $66.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.14. T-Mobile Us had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 13.05%. The firm had revenue of $11.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that T-Mobile Us Inc will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Nomura lifted their price target on PROS from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. HSBC cut their price target on Canada Goose from C$62.00 to C$55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on T-Mobile Us from $76.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised GRIFOLS S A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.73.

In related news, COO G Michael Sievert sold 9,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total value of $703,962.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 533,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,314,357.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile Us Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 79.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories that are manufactured by various suppliers.

