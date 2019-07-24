Tc Pipelines Lp (NYSE:TRP) Stock Position Reduced by Hexavest Inc.

Hexavest Inc. cut its stake in shares of Tc Pipelines Lp (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) by 11.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 199,817 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 26,246 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc.’s holdings in Tc Pipelines were worth $9,927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Tc Pipelines by 23.4% in the second quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,755 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,295,000 after acquiring an additional 4,890 shares in the last quarter. 57.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on TRP. Scotiabank reissued an “average” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Tc Pipelines in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Industrial Alliance Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tc Pipelines in a research report on Monday, April 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Valmont Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a €80.00 ($93.02) target price on shares of Siltronic and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Flagstar Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.43.

Shares of Tc Pipelines stock traded down $0.39 on Wednesday, reaching $49.92. The stock had a trading volume of 524,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 859,379. The company has a market capitalization of $46.05 billion, a PE ratio of 16.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.79. Tc Pipelines Lp has a fifty-two week low of $34.58 and a fifty-two week high of $51.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $49.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Tc Pipelines (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter. Tc Pipelines had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 13.72%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tc Pipelines Lp will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. Tc Pipelines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.85%.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Energy segments. The company transports natural gas to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, and other businesses.

