TD Securities Boosts Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) Price Target to $8.50

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at TD Securities from $7.00 to $8.50 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 3.72% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Haynes International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Yamana Gold from C$3.75 to C$4.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Raymond James lowered shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $5.00 price target on shares of Maxar Technologies and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.94.

Get Maxar Technologies alerts:

Shares of MAXR stock traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $8.20. 1,041,368 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,929,695. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.47, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Maxar Technologies has a 12-month low of $3.83 and a 12-month high of $53.58. The stock has a market cap of $473.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 0.66.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($1.13). Maxar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 0.91% and a negative net margin of 69.96%. The firm had revenue of $504.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $476.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Maxar Technologies will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of Maxar Technologies by 965.7% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 8,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 7,465 shares during the period. Menta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Maxar Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Maxar Technologies by 22.2% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,482 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Maxar Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Maxar Technologies during the first quarter worth $140,000. 72.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Maxar Technologies Company Profile

Maxar Technologies Inc, a space and geospatial intelligence company, provides space technology solutions for commercial and government customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Space Systems, Imagery, and Services. The Space Systems segment supplies space and ground based infrastructure and information solutions, including communication and imaging satellites, satellite payloads and antenna subsystems, space-based and airborne surveillance solutions, and robotic systems and associated ground infrastructure and support services for communications and surveillance and intelligence applications.

Featured Story: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Maxar Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maxar Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.