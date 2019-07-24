TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) Issues Q4 2019 Earnings Guidance

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) updated its fourth quarter 2019 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.27-1.33 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.45. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.2-3.3 billion.TE Connectivity also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $5.47-5.53 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Longbow Research cut shares of TE Connectivity from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $90.66 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, June 17th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a report on Friday, May 3rd. ValuEngine cut shares of ENN ENERGY HOLD/ADR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Cross Research cut shares of TE Connectivity from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Triple-S Management from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. TE Connectivity presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $92.71.

NYSE TEL traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $91.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,347,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,465,528. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.75 billion, a PE ratio of 16.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.20. TE Connectivity has a 52 week low of $69.84 and a 52 week high of $97.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.41.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 20.17% and a return on equity of 18.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.43 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TE Connectivity will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other TE Connectivity news, Director Thomas J. Lynch sold 42,239 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.11, for a total transaction of $4,017,351.29. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 208,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,794,388.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas J. Lynch sold 68,516 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.36, for a total transaction of $6,533,685.76. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 234,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,352,193.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 299,383 shares of company stock valued at $28,368,769. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensors solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

