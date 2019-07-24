TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.27-1.33 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.45. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.2-3.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.45 billion.TE Connectivity also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $5.47-5.53 EPS.

Shares of NYSE TEL opened at $92.16 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.41. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.43, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.20. TE Connectivity has a 12-month low of $69.84 and a 12-month high of $97.99.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 18.78% and a net margin of 20.17%. The business’s revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TE Connectivity will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

TEL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Triple-S Management from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Cross Research downgraded TE Connectivity from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €6.20 ($7.21) price objective on Kloeckner & Co SE and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Longbow Research downgraded TE Connectivity from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $90.66 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded ENN ENERGY HOLD/ADR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. TE Connectivity has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $92.71.

In other TE Connectivity news, Director Thomas J. Lynch sold 68,516 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.36, for a total value of $6,533,685.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 234,398 shares in the company, valued at $22,352,193.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mario Calastri sold 33,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $3,142,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,439,505. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 299,383 shares of company stock valued at $28,368,769 over the last 90 days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensors solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

