Teekay Lng Partners, L.P. (NYSE:TGP) Shares Purchased by Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC

Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teekay Lng Partners, L.P. (NYSE:TGP) by 176.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,400 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,600 shares during the period. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Teekay Lng Partners worth $654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Teekay Lng Partners by 109.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,633 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Teekay Lng Partners by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 21,540 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Teekay Lng Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Teekay Lng Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Destination Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Teekay Lng Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.97% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Ultrapar Participacoes from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Shares of Teekay Lng Partners stock traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $15.27. 6,228 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 148,449. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.12. Teekay Lng Partners, L.P. has a 1-year low of $10.74 and a 1-year high of $17.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99.

Teekay Lng Partners (NYSE:TGP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The shipping company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $149.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.96 million. Teekay Lng Partners had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 10.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Teekay Lng Partners, L.P. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teekay LNG Partners L.P. provides marine transportation services for liquefied natural gas (LNG), liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), and crude oil worldwide. The company operates through three segments: The Liquefied Natural Gas, The Liquefied Petroleum Gas, and The Conventional Tanker. It transports liquid petroleum gases, including propane, butane, and ethane; petrochemical gases, such as ethylene, propylene, and butadiene; and ammonia.

