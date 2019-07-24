Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) Shares Purchased by Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) by 16.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,502 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Terreno Realty were worth $876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of TRNO. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 11,547.4% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 2,194 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 50.1% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 2,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 812.2% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 3,005 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Terreno Realty in the 1st quarter valued at about $182,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Terreno Realty in the 4th quarter valued at about $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TRNO traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.39. 192,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 291,937. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.46. Terreno Realty Co. has a 1 year low of $33.52 and a 1 year high of $50.79.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.10). Terreno Realty had a net margin of 44.18% and a return on equity of 5.62%. The business had revenue of $40.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.02 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Terreno Realty Co. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TRNO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hallmark Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Terreno Realty to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Liberty Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Terreno Realty from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.25.

Terreno Realty Corporation acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC

