Texas Capital Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:TCBI) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Texas Capital Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:TCBI) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $67.33.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $10.00 price objective on Mammoth Energy Services and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Wedbush assumed coverage on LYFT in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Compass Point lowered Texas Capital Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.49 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on SM Energy from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised HB Fuller from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th.

Get Texas Capital Bancshares alerts:

Texas Capital Bancshares stock traded up $1.85 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $61.88. 58,187 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 675,219. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $60.00. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 12 month low of $47.86 and a 12 month high of $96.15. The company has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 10.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The bank reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $267.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.15 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 22.88% and a return on equity of 13.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Texas Capital Bancshares will post 6.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ian J. Turpin sold 3,977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.59, for a total transaction of $240,966.43. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,652.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO C Keith Cargill purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $58.83 per share, with a total value of $176,490.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,109,429.01. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TCBI. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 38.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,092,496 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,816,000 after purchasing an additional 304,892 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth $14,746,000. FIL Ltd purchased a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth $13,883,000. Context BH Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth $12,423,000. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,251,651 shares of the bank’s stock worth $68,328,000 after purchasing an additional 215,197 shares during the period. 95.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Texas Capital Bancshares

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services for commercial businesses, and professionals and entrepreneurs. It offers business deposit products and services, including commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, and cash concentration accounts, as well as other treasury management services, including information services, wire transfer initiation, ACH initiation, account transfer, and service integration; and consumer deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

See Also: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.