Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.60 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 55.48% and a net margin of 34.84%. The business’s revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. Texas Instruments updated its Q3 2019 guidance to $1.31-1.53 EPS and its Q3 guidance to $1.31-1.53 EPS.

Shares of TXN traded up $9.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $129.14. 13,528,678 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,691,261. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 3.68. Texas Instruments has a 12-month low of $87.70 and a 12-month high of $120.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $114.06.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 30th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 56.83%.

In other Texas Instruments news, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 475,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.38, for a total value of $55,755,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 930,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,197,088.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Bing Xie sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.75, for a total value of $2,335,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 53,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,296,794.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 879,332 shares of company stock valued at $103,024,864 over the last quarter. 0.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. CX Institutional grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 95.9% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 286 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Farmers National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 919.4% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 367 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.45% of the company’s stock.

TXN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on CoStar Group to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Charter Equity upgraded Texas Instruments from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and issued a $157.00 price objective on shares of Chubb in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Waters from $211.00 to $209.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$81.00 to C$79.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.69.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

