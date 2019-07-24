Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) Shares Bought by Arlington Partners LLC

Arlington Partners LLC increased its stake in Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) by 17,900.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,580 shares during the quarter. Texas Pacific Land Trust accounts for 1.3% of Arlington Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Arlington Partners LLC’s holdings in Texas Pacific Land Trust were worth $2,833,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in Texas Pacific Land Trust by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 67,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,001,000 after acquiring an additional 18,534 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Texas Pacific Land Trust by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,322,000 after acquiring an additional 2,175 shares in the last quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in Texas Pacific Land Trust by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 35,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,797,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in Texas Pacific Land Trust by 99.9% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 34,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,770,000 after acquiring an additional 17,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Santa Monica Partners LP increased its holdings in Texas Pacific Land Trust by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Santa Monica Partners LP now owns 17,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,834,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TPL traded down $4.94 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $754.00. 9,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,841. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 1.25. Texas Pacific Land Trust has a 52-week low of $409.00 and a 52-week high of $915.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 18.54 and a quick ratio of 18.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $770.42.

Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $18.04 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $33.21 million during the quarter. Texas Pacific Land Trust had a net margin of 162.78% and a return on equity of 132.12%.

In other news, major shareholder Horizon Kinetics Llc purchased 36 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $879.00 per share, for a total transaction of $31,644.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon purchased 49 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $768.84 per share, with a total value of $37,673.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 1,821 shares of company stock valued at $1,437,493. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Texas Pacific Land Trust Profile

Texas Pacific Land Trust holds title to tracts of land in the state of Texas. The company operates through two segments, Land and Resource Management, and Water Service and Operations. It sells, leases, and manages these lands for the benefit of the holders of Certificates of Proprietary Interest in the Trust.

