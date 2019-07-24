The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) Shares Sold by Truewealth LLC

Truewealth LLC reduced its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,126,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,083 shares during the quarter. The Coca-Cola accounts for about 25.5% of Truewealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Truewealth LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $57,359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 230.8% during the first quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. PRW Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC bought a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.81% of the company’s stock.

Get The Coca-Cola alerts:

Several analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$69.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$81.00 to C$79.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, HSBC set a $52.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Coca-Cola currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.45.

NYSE:KO traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.77. 1,149,273 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,671,275. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.59. The company has a market cap of $218.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.81, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.50. The Coca-Cola Co has a 12-month low of $44.25 and a 12-month high of $54.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.02.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.86 billion. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 45.12%. The Coca-Cola’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.92%.

In other The Coca-Cola news, insider Jennifer K. Mann sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.88, for a total value of $466,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 41,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,129,622.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Francisco Crespo sold 125,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $6,297,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 186,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,331,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 316,600 shares of company stock valued at $15,760,365. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantbased beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Story: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO).

Receive News & Ratings for The Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.