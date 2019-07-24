Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Stake Boosted by Argus Investors Counsel Inc.

Argus Investors Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 162.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,028 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,873 shares during the quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TMO. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 6.2% during the second quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,110 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the second quarter valued at about $15,381,000. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.5% during the second quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 52,434 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $15,399,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 14.3% during the second quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 7,239 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charitable Fund bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the second quarter valued at about $352,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.02% of the company’s stock.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, Director C Martin Harris sold 275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.73, for a total transaction of $74,450.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,741,606.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 50,713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.21, for a total value of $13,855,298.73. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 302,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,562,149.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,488 shares of company stock worth $14,600,474 in the last three months. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TMO shares. Bank of America lowered Propetro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Eutelsat Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Needham & Company LLC lowered Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus lifted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays set a $330.00 target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $298.23.

TMO traded up $1.89 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $293.62. The company had a trading volume of 877,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,592,038. The company has a 50-day moving average of $290.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.10. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12-month low of $208.34 and a 12-month high of $305.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The medical research company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $6.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.04 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 12.89%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.50 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 12.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.83%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

