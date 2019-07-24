Third Point Reinsurance Ltd (NYSE:TPRE) Shares Sold by Insight 2811 Inc.

Insight 2811 Inc. lessened its holdings in Third Point Reinsurance Ltd (NYSE:TPRE) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,620 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Insight 2811 Inc.’s holdings in Third Point Reinsurance were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Third Point Reinsurance by 18.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,842,392 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $19,124,000 after acquiring an additional 283,722 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Third Point Reinsurance by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,965,315 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $47,865,000 after acquiring an additional 825,641 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Third Point Reinsurance by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 188,547 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,811,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new stake in Third Point Reinsurance in the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co raised its position in Third Point Reinsurance by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 41,739 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 7,052 shares in the last quarter. 67.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE TPRE traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $10.28. 3,144 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 559,004. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $967.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.08. Third Point Reinsurance Ltd has a twelve month low of $8.85 and a twelve month high of $14.40.

Third Point Reinsurance (NYSE:TPRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The insurance provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $308.00 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Third Point Reinsurance Ltd will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on TPRE. TheStreet upgraded Third Point Reinsurance from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vistra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, July 13th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd.

Third Point Reinsurance Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance products to insurance and reinsurance companies worldwide. It underwrites homeowners' and commercial, workers' compensation, personal automobile, mortgage, and multi-line reinsurance products; professional, transactional, and general liability reinsurance products; and marine, travel, and extended warranty reinsurance products.

