Thomas Cook Group (LON:TCG) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $12.21

Thomas Cook Group plc (LON:TCG)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.21 and traded as high as $5.00. Thomas Cook Group shares last traded at $4.78, with a volume of 11,359,690 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TCG shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Citigroup set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. UBS Group set a $133.00 price objective on shares of LHC Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of 3i Group in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,050 ($39.85) price objective on shares of Cranswick in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 37.70 ($0.49).

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 12.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 490.72, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.46 million and a P/E ratio of -0.05.

Thomas Cook Group Company Profile (LON:TCG)

Thomas Cook Group plc provides travel services in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and Northern Europe. The company operates through Group Tour Operator and Group Airline segments. It owns, manages, or franchises 270 hotels primarily under the Casa Cook, Cook's Club, and Sunwing brands. As of December 12, 2018, the company operated an airline fleet of 101 aircrafts to 120 destinations.

