Thomasville National Bank Buys New Shares in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Thomasville National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,468 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Paychex during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Paychex by 64.9% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in Paychex by 125.0% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 306 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Paychex by 404.8% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 318 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in Paychex during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors own 69.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on PAYX shares. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Encana from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Paychex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 30th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Guangshen Railway Co. Ltd ADR Class H in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of easyJet in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Paychex in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Paychex has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.08.

In other Paychex news, VP Laurie L. Zaucha sold 5,859 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.31, for a total transaction of $488,113.29. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 44,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,688,966.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Martin Mucci sold 19,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.31, for a total transaction of $1,685,640.29. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 280,170 shares in the company, valued at $23,901,302.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 112,735 shares of company stock worth $9,592,477. Insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

PAYX traded up $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $84.76. 814,398 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,286,459. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $85.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Paychex, Inc. has a one year low of $61.32 and a one year high of $88.43.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The business services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $980.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $978.94 million. Paychex had a net margin of 27.42% and a return on equity of 40.99%. Paychex’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.32%.

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

