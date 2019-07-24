Thomasville National Bank Has $233,000 Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Thomasville National Bank lowered its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 13.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 186 shares during the quarter. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. WT Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 285.5% in the first quarter. WT Asset Management Ltd now owns 231,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,555,000 after buying an additional 171,300 shares in the last quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,248,000. Kynikos Associates LP increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 99.0% during the 1st quarter. Kynikos Associates LP now owns 67,679 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,159,000 after purchasing an additional 33,668 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $559,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 155,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000,000 after purchasing an additional 6,637 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.48% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ QQQ traded up $0.47 on Wednesday, hitting $194.26. 1,020,180 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,145,584. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $187.58. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $143.46 and a fifty-two week high of $194.19.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 25th will be given a dividend of $0.416 per share. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 24th.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

