Thomasville National Bank Raises Stock Holdings in Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD)

Thomasville National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,893 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,963 shares during the quarter. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in Vodafone Group were worth $570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VOD. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vodafone Group by 4.4% in the first quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 13,504 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group lifted its holdings in Vodafone Group by 3.5% in the first quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 17,831 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the period. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Vodafone Group by 1.2% in the first quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC now owns 54,412 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $989,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its holdings in Vodafone Group by 35.7% in the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 2,872 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Vodafone Group by 8.7% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,867 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 869 shares during the period. 7.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VOD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub cut Boingo Wireless from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. HSBC restated a “hold” rating on shares of MARKS & SPENCER/S in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Hancock Jaffe Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.30.

VOD stock traded up $0.21 on Wednesday, hitting $16.41. 207,472 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,261,847. Vodafone Group Plc has a 12-month low of $15.53 and a 12-month high of $24.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.21 billion, a PE ratio of 27.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.81.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a $0.454 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. Vodafone Group’s payout ratio is 151.67%.

Vodafone Group Profile

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company's consumer products include mobile services, such as call, text, and data; broadband; television offerings and voice; mobile money services through M-pesa; Giga TV, an advanced digital service; and converged communication solutions, such as GigaKombi, Vodafone One Net Enterprise, Vodafone One, and Vodafone Meet Anywhere.

