Thomasville National Bank Sells 632 Shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Thomasville National Bank lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 632 shares during the quarter. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 1,392.9% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 4,875 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $460,000. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. McGuire Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 35,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,007,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. 75.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF stock traded down $0.10 on Wednesday, reaching $105.29. The company had a trading volume of 99,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,362,231. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.44. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 1 year low of $89.01 and a 1 year high of $122.97.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Profile

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

