Thunder Token Price Tops $0.0099 on Exchanges (TT)

Thunder Token (CURRENCY:TT) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 24th. Over the last week, Thunder Token has traded up 21% against the US dollar. One Thunder Token coin can currently be bought for $0.0099 or 0.00000101 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, Huobi Korea, Bilaxy and Huobi Global. Thunder Token has a market cap of $28.71 million and approximately $2.04 million worth of Thunder Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Thunder Token alerts:

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $573.49 or 0.05877283 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00047003 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001207 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 20.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001258 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Thunder Token Coin Profile

Thunder Token is a coin. Its launch date was April 3rd, 2019. Thunder Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,901,919,605 coins. Thunder Token’s official message board is medium.com/thunderofficial. Thunder Token’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Thunder Token is www.thundercore.com. The Reddit community for Thunder Token is /r/thundertoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Thunder Token

Thunder Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Huobi Global, Upbit, Bilaxy and Huobi Korea. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thunder Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thunder Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Thunder Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Thunder Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Thunder Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.