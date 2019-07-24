Ties.DB (TIE) Trading Down 36.9% Over Last Week

Ties.DB (CURRENCY:TIE) traded 6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 24th. Ties.DB has a total market capitalization of $444,516.00 and $39.00 worth of Ties.DB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Ties.DB has traded 36.9% lower against the dollar. One Ties.DB token can now be purchased for $0.0109 or 0.00000108 BTC on popular exchanges including YoBit and Tidex.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003167 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.36 or 0.00291170 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009960 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.57 or 0.01661955 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0873 or 0.00000866 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00024599 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.18 or 0.00120772 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000608 BTC.

About Ties.DB

Ties.DB launched on August 7th, 2017. Ties.DB’s total supply is 59,251,278 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,820,992 tokens. The Reddit community for Ties.DB is /r/tiesnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ties.DB’s official Twitter account is @tiesnetwork. Ties.DB’s official website is ties.network.

Buying and Selling Ties.DB

Ties.DB can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex and YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ties.DB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ties.DB should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ties.DB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

