Tile Shop (NASDAQ:TTS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tile Shop (NASDAQ:TTS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. is the parent company of The Tile Shop. The Tile Shop is a specialty retailer of manufactured and natural stone tiles, setting and maintenance materials, and related accessories in the United States. It offers floor, wall, natural stone, ceramic, porcelain, glass, and metal tile products; tile patterns; basins; fixtures; listellos/borders; and profiles. Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. is based in Plymouth, Minnesota. “

Several other brokerages have also commented on TTS. Telsey Advisory Group restated a market perform rating and set a $5.00 price target (down previously from $7.50) on shares of Tile Shop in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $239.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Zynga from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Zosano Pharma from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.83.

Shares of TTS opened at $3.09 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.07. Tile Shop has a 12 month low of $2.97 and a 12 month high of $9.13. The firm has a market cap of $212.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Tile Shop (NASDAQ:TTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.04). Tile Shop had a return on equity of 5.19% and a net margin of 2.20%. The business had revenue of $86.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Tile Shop will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Monday, July 29th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 26th. Tile Shop’s payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

In other news, Director Peter J. Jacullo III bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.19 per share, for a total transaction of $83,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders purchased a total of 120,000 shares of company stock worth $488,500 over the last quarter. 27.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TTS. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Tile Shop by 6,798.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 4,555 shares during the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC acquired a new stake in Tile Shop in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Tile Shop by 1,076.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 7,804 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new stake in Tile Shop in the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its position in Tile Shop by 352.2% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 14,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 11,054 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.51% of the company’s stock.

About Tile Shop

Tile Shop Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of natural stone and man-made tiles, setting and maintenance materials, and related accessories in the United States. It offers approximately 6,000 products, including marble, travertine, granite, quartz, sandstone, slate, and onyx tiles; and ceramic, porcelain, glass, cement, wood look, and metal tiles primarily under the Rush River and Fired Earth brands.

