Timbercreek Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Retail Properties of America Inc (NYSE:RPAI)

Timbercreek Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Retail Properties of America Inc (NYSE:RPAI) by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 995,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,500 shares during the period. Retail Properties of America accounts for about 2.5% of Timbercreek Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Timbercreek Investment Management Inc. owned 0.47% of Retail Properties of America worth $11,744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Retail Properties of America by 0.9% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 94,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Retail Properties of America by 5.0% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 35,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Retail Properties of America by 3.0% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 60,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $732,000 after acquiring an additional 1,744 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Retail Properties of America by 1.2% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 174,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in Retail Properties of America by 65.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,424 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on RPAI shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of YPF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Icon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $157.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.40.

Retail Properties of America stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.84. 1,593,665 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 947,990. Retail Properties of America Inc has a one year low of $10.57 and a one year high of $13.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 11.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.94.

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $122.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.77 million. Retail Properties of America had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 3.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Retail Properties of America Inc will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Retail Properties of America

Retail Properties of America, Inc is a REIT that owns and operates high quality, strategically located open-air shopping centers, including properties with a mixed-use component. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned 105 retail operating properties in the United States representing 20.1 million square feet.

