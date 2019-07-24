Timbercreek Investment Management Inc. Has $3.21 Million Position in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:PK)

Timbercreek Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:PK) by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 117,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,500 shares during the quarter. Timbercreek Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts were worth $3,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Enterprise Financial Services Corp increased its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 132.0% during the 1st quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 2,073.3% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 2,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter worth about $149,000.

PK traded up $0.09 on Wednesday, reaching $26.26. The company had a trading volume of 25,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,467,506. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc has a fifty-two week low of $25.30 and a fifty-two week high of $34.27. The firm has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of 8.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.01. Park Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 15.32% and a return on equity of 7.38%. The business had revenue of $659.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $655.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. Park Hotels & Resorts’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.85%. Park Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.81%.

PK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Weis Markets from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of H&E Equipment Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,775 ($23.19) price target on shares of in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of Summit Hotel Properties in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.

About Park Hotels & Resorts

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio consists of 52 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 30,000 rooms, a substantial portion of which are located in prime United States markets with high barriers to entry.

