Tinka Resources (CVE:TK) Stock Price Down 10%

Tinka Resources Limited (CVE:TK) traded down 10% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.18, 122,478 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 9% from the average session volume of 134,450 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.20.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.27. The company has a market cap of $58.21 million and a P/E ratio of -16.67.

About Tinka Resources (CVE:TK)

Tinka Resources Limited, a junior mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of base and precious metals mineral properties in Peru. It primarily explores for zinc, lead, silver, and copper ores. The company's flagship project is the Ayawilca property, which includes 59 granted mining concessions covering 16,917 hectares located in the Pasco region of Central Peru.

Read More: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Receive News & Ratings for Tinka Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tinka Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.