TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation Units (OTCMKTS:TKKSU) Shares Up 0.5%

Shares of TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation Units (OTCMKTS:TKKSU) shot up 0.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $10.32 and last traded at $10.32, 200 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 99% from the average session volume of 24,266 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.27.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.29.

TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation Units Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TKKSU)

TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, share exchange, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other business combination. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Admiralty, Hong Kong.

