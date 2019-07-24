Torchmark (NYSE:TMK) Releases FY 2019 Earnings Guidance

Torchmark (NYSE:TMK) issued an update on its FY 2019 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.67-6.77 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $6.68. Torchmark also updated its FY19 guidance to $6.67-6.77 EPS.

Shares of Torchmark stock traded down $0.44 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $90.88. 456,973 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 483,040. The company has a market capitalization of $10.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.95. Torchmark has a 1-year low of $69.68 and a 1-year high of $92.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $90.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06.

Get Torchmark alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.1725 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Torchmark’s payout ratio is currently 11.26%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered HENGAN INTL GRP/ADR from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $85.75.

In other Torchmark news, VP Michael Shane Henrie sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.28, for a total value of $349,120.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $349,120. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert W. Ingram sold 290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.85, for a total value of $25,476.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 155,253 shares of company stock worth $13,594,480 in the last quarter. 3.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Torchmark

Torchmark Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and health insurance products, and annuities in the United States, Canada, and New Zealand. It operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Health Insurance, Annuity, and Investment. The company offers traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance, as well as term life insurance.

See Also: Buyback For Investors Defined

Receive News & Ratings for Torchmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Torchmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.