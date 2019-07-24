Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $84.00.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TD. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vistra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, July 13th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. National Bank Financial cut Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a report on Friday, May 24th.

TD stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $58.79. The company had a trading volume of 574,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,173,852. The stock has a market cap of $107.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.03. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1-year low of $47.73 and a 1-year high of $62.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The bank reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $10.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.46 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 20.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be issued a $0.5511 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 9th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.93%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TD. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 3,746 shares of the bank’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 6,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 56,479 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,068,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,439 shares of the bank’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 5,029 shares of the bank’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. 48.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; investing, advice-based, and asset management services to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

