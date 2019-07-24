Townsend & Associates Inc Acquires 3,880 Shares of Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK)

Townsend & Associates Inc lifted its position in shares of Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 340,661 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,880 shares during the period. Nokia Oyj accounts for approximately 1.3% of Townsend & Associates Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Townsend & Associates Inc’s holdings in Nokia Oyj were worth $1,744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Nokia Oyj by 152.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,523,186 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $174,593,000 after purchasing an additional 18,438,723 shares during the period. Folketrygdfondet grew its position in Nokia Oyj by 23.0% during the first quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 21,414,870 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $122,493,000 after buying an additional 4,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Nokia Oyj during the first quarter worth approximately $71,179,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Nokia Oyj by 820.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 9,639,023 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,099,000 after buying an additional 8,591,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY grew its position in Nokia Oyj by 3.5% during the first quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 8,948,601 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,186,000 after buying an additional 301,741 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.68% of the company’s stock.

Nokia Oyj stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.14. The stock had a trading volume of 391,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,498,216. Nokia Oyj has a 1 year low of $4.71 and a 1 year high of $6.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.07. The firm has a market cap of $29.08 billion, a PE ratio of 19.07 and a beta of 0.25.

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.05). Nokia Oyj had a negative net margin of 2.65% and a positive return on equity of 6.97%. The firm had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. Nokia Oyj’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Nokia Oyj will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on NOK shares. Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 4,300 ($56.19) price target on ASOS and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. TheStreet downgraded Red Lion Hotels from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded Willdan Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Canaccord Genuity set a $107.00 target price on Columbia Sportswear and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Santander raised Nokia Oyj from an “underweight” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nokia Oyj has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.83.

Nokia Corporation engages in the network and technology businesses worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Ultra Broadband Networks, Global Services, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies. It provides hardware, software, and services for telecommunications operators, enterprises, and related markets/verticals, including public safety and Internet of Things (IoT).

