Townsend & Associates Inc Buys 1,523 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Townsend & Associates Inc lifted its holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 14.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,213 shares of the game software company’s stock after buying an additional 1,523 shares during the period. Townsend & Associates Inc’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $1,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the first quarter worth $28,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in Electronic Arts in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Electronic Arts in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Electronic Arts by 70.6% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 343 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Electronic Arts by 86.6% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 349 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. MKM Partners reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 target price (up from $92.00) on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Friday, May 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group set a $70.00 target price on shares of Lumentum and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of Apergy in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $41.03 target price for the company. BidaskClub lowered shares of Westport Fuel Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Mercantil Bank and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.07.

Shares of Electronic Arts stock traded up $1.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $89.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 106,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,045,632. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.26. Electronic Arts Inc. has a one year low of $73.91 and a one year high of $148.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a current ratio of 2.82. The stock has a market cap of $26.15 billion, a PE ratio of 22.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.04.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The game software company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 20.59% and a return on equity of 22.62%. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 9,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.69, for a total value of $861,210.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 5,200 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.79, for a total transaction of $477,308.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 111,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,223,478.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 102,544 shares of company stock valued at $10,006,838 in the last quarter. 2.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

