Townsend & Associates Inc Has $2.46 Million Stock Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Townsend & Associates Inc lessened its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,843 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 184 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies comprises approximately 1.9% of Townsend & Associates Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Townsend & Associates Inc’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $2,459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 8,821 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 168,741 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $17,028,000 after acquiring an additional 6,880 shares during the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 3,090 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 651,513 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $65,744,000 after acquiring an additional 6,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 48,036 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,847,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Donald Frieson bought 2,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $98.69 per share, for a total transaction of $200,340.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,980 shares in the company, valued at $1,083,616.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Marvin R. Ellison acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $95.05 per share, with a total value of $950,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 80,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,612,554.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 12,280 shares of company stock valued at $1,174,566. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:LOW traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $102.35. 3,684,779 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,789,852. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $101.34. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $84.75 and a one year high of $118.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.29 billion, a PE ratio of 19.91, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.36.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.11). Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 91.85% and a net margin of 3.31%. The company had revenue of $17.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 24th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 23rd. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.35%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Cfra reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 310 ($4.05) price target on shares of in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Wedbush set a $69.00 price target on shares of Albireo Pharma and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Zuora from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 6th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lowe’s Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.88.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

