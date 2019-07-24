Townsend & Associates Inc Has $2.84 Million Position in American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP)

Townsend & Associates Inc cut its stake in American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 359 shares during the period. American Electric Power accounts for about 2.2% of Townsend & Associates Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Townsend & Associates Inc’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $2,836,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 47.2% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. QUANTRES ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd grew its holdings in American Electric Power by 186.2% during the first quarter. QUANTRES ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 8,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in American Electric Power by 14.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 26,278 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,204,000 after purchasing an additional 3,377 shares during the period. State Treasurer State of Michigan grew its holdings in American Electric Power by 0.7% during the first quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 142,181 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,908,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in American Electric Power during the first quarter valued at approximately $319,000. 73.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 11,152 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.94, for a total transaction of $947,250.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 4,535 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.72, for a total transaction of $388,740.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $829,255.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,637 shares of company stock valued at $2,112,145 in the last 90 days. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Friday, July 12th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective (up previously from $36.00) on shares of The Medicines in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Wolfe Research set a $205.00 price objective on shares of Raytheon and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Southern in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.71.

Shares of American Electric Power stock traded down $0.26 on Wednesday, hitting $89.25. The company had a trading volume of 135,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,848,771. The company has a market capitalization of $44.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.16. American Electric Power Company Inc has a twelve month low of $68.13 and a twelve month high of $91.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.90.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.09. American Electric Power had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that American Electric Power Company Inc will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 67.85%.

American Electric Power Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

