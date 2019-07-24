Townsend & Associates Inc Sells 2,308 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Townsend & Associates Inc lowered its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 27.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,161 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,308 shares during the period. Townsend & Associates Inc’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SCZ. First National Corp MA ADV lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 2,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. GYL Financial Synergies LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $548,000. Certified Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 19,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $278,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period.

SCZ traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $57.85. 495,773 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 930,126. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $49.51 and a 1-year high of $64.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $57.35.

