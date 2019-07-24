Traders Purchase Large Volume of MasTec Put Options (NYSE:MTZ)

MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Investors acquired 3,298 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 2,695% compared to the average daily volume of 118 put options.

In related news, Director Robert J. Dwyer sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.66, for a total transaction of $516,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,218,504.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 22.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Get MasTec alerts:

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of MasTec by 113.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 755,954 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,661,000 after buying an additional 401,654 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of MasTec by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,929 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of MasTec by 439.4% during the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 38,398 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,447,000 after buying an additional 31,280 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of MasTec by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 14,444 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 3,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of MasTec by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,802,725 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $113,678,000 after buying an additional 48,968 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.42% of the company’s stock.

MasTec stock opened at $50.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The company has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.91, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.48. MasTec has a one year low of $37.24 and a one year high of $53.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.03.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. MasTec had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 3.93%. MasTec’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MasTec will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Barclays set a $330.00 price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Mylan to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. ValuEngine downgraded Wolverine World Wide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on PGT Innovations from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.44.

About MasTec

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, Power Generation and Industrial, and Other.

Further Reading: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Receive News & Ratings for MasTec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasTec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.