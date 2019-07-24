TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Expected to Announce Earnings of $4.31 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) will report earnings of $4.31 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for TransDigm Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.09 to $4.63. TransDigm Group reported earnings of $4.01 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that TransDigm Group will report full year earnings of $17.01 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.75 to $17.16. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $20.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $19.55 to $22.14. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover TransDigm Group.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported $4.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.73 by $0.48. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 19.44% and a negative return on equity of 50.29%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TDG. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Great Portland Estates from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson from $202.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €20.00 ($23.26) price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $540.00 price objective on shares of TransDigm Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $491.27.

NYSE TDG traded up $1.20 on Friday, reaching $494.66. 181,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 332,804. TransDigm Group has a one year low of $307.36 and a one year high of $502.67. The firm has a market cap of $25.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.11, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $484.76.

In related news, Chairman W Nicholas Howley sold 17,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $480.46, for a total value of $8,207,698.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John Staer sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.67, for a total transaction of $1,161,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $785,756.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 63,749 shares of company stock valued at $30,135,018. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 9.3% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 283 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 2.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,125 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. CMC Financial Group grew its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 0.7% in the first quarter. CMC Financial Group now owns 4,013 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 0.3% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 10,548 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,789,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 2.4% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,679 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 99.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Power & Control, Airframe, and Non-aviation. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, databus and power controls, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

