TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.69 to $0.71 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.69. The company issued revenue guidance of $672 million to $677 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $669.27 million.TransUnion also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $2.66-2.69 EPS.

TransUnion stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $81.75. The company had a trading volume of 1,830,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 778,553. TransUnion has a 1-year low of $52.15 and a 1-year high of $82.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.84. The stock has a market cap of $14.01 billion, a PE ratio of 35.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.00.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.08. TransUnion had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 22.63%. The firm had revenue of $661.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $644.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TransUnion will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

TRU has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$69.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of CoStar Group to $650.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays reiterated a buy rating on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a report on Sunday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hudson Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of China Southern Airlines from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. TransUnion has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $77.86.

In other news, insider James M. Peck sold 124,070 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.80, for a total transaction of $8,536,016.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John T. Danaher sold 4,318 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.54, for a total transaction of $283,001.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,554,440.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 176,981 shares of company stock valued at $12,094,260 in the last three months. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, and Consumer Interactive. The USIS segment provides consumer reports, risk scores, and analytical and decisioning services for businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and investigate potential fraud.

