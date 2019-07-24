Tres Or Resources (CVE:TRS) Trading Down 12.5%

Tres Or Resources (CVE:TRS) dropped 12.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.18, approximately 1,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 12,289 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.20.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 million and a P/E ratio of -7.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.07. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.11.

About Tres Or Resources (CVE:TRS)

Tres-Or Resources Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of gold, base metal, and diamond properties in Canada. The company's flagship project is Fontana Gold Project covering an area of 8,700 hectares located in the northeast of Amos, Duverny Township, Quebec.

Read More: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Tres Or Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tres Or Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.