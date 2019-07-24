Triangle Securities Wealth Management Buys 70 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Triangle Securities Wealth Management raised its stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,120 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the second quarter worth approximately $3,629,000. Signature Wealth Management Group raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 88.7% in the second quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 3,014 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 49.0% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 110,129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $20,687,000 after purchasing an additional 36,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 38.1% in the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 34,770 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,531,000 after purchasing an additional 9,590 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LRCX traded up $7.52 on Wednesday, reaching $217.28. 2,819,886 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,675,452. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 3.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.07 billion, a PE ratio of 12.16, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $186.52. Lam Research Co. has a 52-week low of $122.64 and a 52-week high of $210.00.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The semiconductor company reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 46.66% and a net margin of 25.64%. Lam Research’s revenue was down 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.79 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 14.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 12th were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 24.62%.

In other Lam Research news, insider Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $4,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 3,988 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.00, for a total value of $809,564.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,391 shares of company stock valued at $6,776,675 over the last ninety days. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LRCX. ValuEngine raised Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 14th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Lam Research from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €18.50 ($21.51) price objective on ENI and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. DA Davidson downgraded Advanced Energy Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Facebook from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $225.41.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

