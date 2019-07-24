Triangle Securities Wealth Management Has $219,000 Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Triangle Securities Wealth Management lowered its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 75.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,118 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 3,350 shares during the period. Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings in Facebook were worth $219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FB. Executive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,196,000. Ruggie Capital Group boosted its position in shares of Facebook by 53.8% in the fourth quarter. Ruggie Capital Group now owns 446 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Heritage Investors Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Facebook by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 36,210 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,747,000 after acquiring an additional 4,190 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Facebook by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 18,085 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,935,000 after acquiring an additional 1,641 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.87, for a total value of $4,771,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Colin Stretch sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.78, for a total value of $146,085.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 99,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,355,678.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 331,480 shares of company stock valued at $61,432,635 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

FB has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley set a $70.00 price objective on Edison International and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,350.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday. Mizuho increased their price objective on Facebook from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $124.00 target price on shares of Cie Gnrl des Etblsmnts Michelin SCA in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Waste Connections from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and forty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $213.01.

Facebook stock traded up $2.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $204.63. 21,578,765 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,683,967. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 5.38 and a quick ratio of 5.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $190.40. Facebook, Inc. has a 1-year low of $123.02 and a 1-year high of $218.62. The company has a market capitalization of $577.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.03, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.97.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The social networking company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.80). Facebook had a return on equity of 23.67% and a net margin of 33.17%. The company had revenue of $15.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 8 earnings per share for the current year.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

