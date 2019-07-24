Triangle Securities Wealth Management Increases Stock Position in Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB)

Triangle Securities Wealth Management increased its position in Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) by 22.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,737 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,310 shares during the period. Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SLB. Washington Trust Bank boosted its holdings in Schlumberger by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 5,719 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Schlumberger by 41.1% in the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 879 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Monarch Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Schlumberger by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,414 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $933,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in Schlumberger by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 10,746 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Finally, Security National Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Schlumberger by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 8,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SLB traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.39. 8,409,422 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,712,854. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.33. Schlumberger Limited. has a 52 week low of $34.46 and a 52 week high of $68.30. The stock has a market cap of $55.06 billion, a PE ratio of 24.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.35. Schlumberger had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 5.62%. The business had revenue of $8.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited. will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 123.46%.

SLB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Gabelli initiated coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, June 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets set a $44.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Barclays set a $192.00 target price on shares of Tesla and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $1.25 target price (down previously from $4.50) on shares of Superior Energy Services in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Schlumberger has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.17.

In other news, EVP Patrick Schorn sold 12,151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.93, for a total transaction of $473,038.43. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 130,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,060,900. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Alexander C. Juden sold 8,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.29, for a total transaction of $374,155.47. Following the sale, the insider now owns 70,260 shares in the company, valued at $3,041,555.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

