Triangle Securities Wealth Management Takes $590,000 Position in Corteva (NASDAQ:CTVA)

Triangle Securities Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Corteva (NASDAQ:CTVA) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 21,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $590,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CTVA. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in Corteva during the second quarter worth about $66,000. Investors Research Corp acquired a new position in Corteva during the second quarter worth about $73,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in Corteva during the second quarter worth about $92,000. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new position in Corteva during the second quarter worth about $116,000. Finally, Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust of NJ acquired a new position in Corteva during the second quarter worth about $207,000.

CTVA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Nomura initiated coverage on shares of Corteva in a research note on Monday, June 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of Corteva in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Corteva in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Corteva in a research note on Monday, July 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.79.

In related news, Director Gregory R. Page purchased 2,000 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.49 per share, with a total value of $50,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of Corteva stock traded up $0.14 on Wednesday, reaching $28.27. The company had a trading volume of 1,984,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,333,971. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.34. Corteva has a 52-week low of $24.35 and a 52-week high of $32.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 30th.

