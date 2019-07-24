Trigon Metals (CVE:TM) Given Media Sentiment Rating of 2.17

News headlines about Trigon Metals (CVE:TM) have trended positive recently, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Trigon Metals earned a media sentiment score of 2.17 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news coverage about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

CVE TM remained flat at $C$0.09 on Tuesday. 2,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 88,135. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 million and a PE ratio of -0.87. Trigon Metals has a 1 year low of C$0.05 and a 1 year high of C$0.18.

Trigon Metals Company Profile

Trigon Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and maintenance of mines and mineral properties in the African country of Namibia. It explores for copper, silver, and lead deposits. The company has an 80% interest in its flagship project, the Kombat Mine Property, which covers five mining licenses located in Northern Namibia.

