TrimTabs Asset Management LLC Acquires New Shares in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO)

TrimTabs Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 11,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,283,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,871,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,581,000 after acquiring an additional 307,032 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 42.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,699,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101,453 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,548,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,151,000 after acquiring an additional 141,833 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,461,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,440,000 after acquiring an additional 80,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $108,310,000. 93.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE news, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.74, for a total transaction of $2,718,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 8,758 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.92, for a total transaction of $962,679.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,993 shares of company stock valued at $3,706,028 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TTWO. BidaskClub raised Zillow Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $9.00 target price on shares of FTS International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a €19.00 ($22.09) target price on shares of K&S and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $60.00 target price on shares of Berry Global Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTWO traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $118.27. The company had a trading volume of 31,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,066,648. The firm has a market cap of $13.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.80. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC has a 12-month low of $84.41 and a 12-month high of $139.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.85.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.07). TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE had a return on equity of 25.62% and a net margin of 12.51%. The business had revenue of $488.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $500.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead names through developing sequels; and offers downloadable episodes, content and virtual currency, and releasing titles for smartphones and tablets.

