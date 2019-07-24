TrimTabs Asset Management LLC Has $1.25 Million Stock Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

TrimTabs Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,847 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 6,132 shares during the quarter. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 790.9% in the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 392 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter worth $33,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter worth $38,000. Clarfeld Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors own 73.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ABT shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Neon Therapeutics from $19.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Comerica to $78.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Medidata Solutions in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $184.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.82.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, insider Brian J. Blaser sold 450,062 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.52, for a total transaction of $33,988,682.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 295,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,334,662.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jaime Contreras sold 82,732 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $5,791,240.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 80,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,650,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,142,992 shares of company stock valued at $89,513,951. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ABT stock traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $88.02. The stock had a trading volume of 2,185,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,273,811. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.10. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $63.07 and a 52 week high of $88.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 9.36%. Abbott Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 12th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.44%.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

